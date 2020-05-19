Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 115.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.90%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.