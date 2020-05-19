Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sealed Air worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Sealed Air by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 517,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $947,070. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

