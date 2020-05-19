Aperio Group LLC Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of OC stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

