Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.