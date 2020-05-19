Aragon (ANT) Market Cap Hits $36.72 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00011780 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $36.72 million and approximately $318,729.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.03413906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031234 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,100,981 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.