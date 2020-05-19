ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. ARAW has a market cap of $8,311.60 and $1.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar. One ARAW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.80 or 0.03361158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031074 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

