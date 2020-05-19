Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.0882 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.0882 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, BitMart and OKEx. Arcblock has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DragonEX, BitMart, LBank, Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox, Bithumb, OKEx, CoinBene, Huobi, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

