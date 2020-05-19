Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.44) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a current ratio of 18.67.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.10 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

