Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Instinet raised Armstrong Flooring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura raised Armstrong Flooring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Michel Vermette bought 89,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $166,620.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

