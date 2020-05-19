AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Stock Position Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $55.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

