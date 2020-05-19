AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

T traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,462,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,904,372. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

