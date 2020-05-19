Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,467 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

