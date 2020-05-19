AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) and Applied Genetic Technologies (OTCMKTS:AGTC) Head to Head Survey

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -57.49% -46.02% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Genetic Technologies and AVITA MED LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 292.86%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than AVITA MED LTD/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and AVITA MED LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $41.69 million 1.84 -$2.01 million ($0.11) -38.18 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 118.31 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -20.23

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA MED LTD/S. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA MED LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats AVITA MED LTD/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. The company also has initiated one preclinical program in otology and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including one in adrenoleukodystrophy. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited and University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

