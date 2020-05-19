Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.02

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.02 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AVON traded up GBX 145 ($1.91) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,975 ($39.13). 175,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,346. The firm has a market cap of $922.94 million and a P/E ratio of 63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Avon Rubber has a twelve month low of GBX 1,226.40 ($16.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,220 ($42.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,636.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,349.72.

In other news, insider Paul McDonald sold 11,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($30.26), for a total value of £273,424 ($359,673.77). Insiders bought 15 shares of company stock worth $39,166 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVON. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,840 ($37.36) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

