AXPR (AXPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $485,709.61

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $485,709.61 and $7,472.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AXPR Token Profile

AXPR is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 346,054,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,054,001 tokens. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io.

AXPR Token Trading

AXPR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

