B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.82 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Amazon.com by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,236.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,961.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

