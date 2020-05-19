Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 139,797 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Blackstone Group worth $98,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

