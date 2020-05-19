Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,597,026 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,941,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.36% of Mosaic worth $96,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Mosaic news, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.69. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.