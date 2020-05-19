Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 55,531 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Steris worth $112,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Steris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 35,792 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Steris by 49.5% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Steris by 18.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the first quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.67.

STE opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.