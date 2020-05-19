Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of TransDigm Group worth $107,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 121.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.67.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total transaction of $7,763,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 372,428 shares of company stock worth $158,749,047 in the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $370.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

