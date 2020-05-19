Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 115,191 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $113,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $179.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

