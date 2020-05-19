Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 19,428 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Service Co. International worth $93,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

