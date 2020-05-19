Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 357,377 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Concho Resources worth $97,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CXO stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.88. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.