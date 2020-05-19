Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,907,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of British American Tobacco worth $99,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

