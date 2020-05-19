Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,819,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.54% of H & R Block worth $96,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in H & R Block by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.82. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.