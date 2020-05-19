Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of UDR worth $105,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,953,000 after purchasing an additional 436,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,630,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $135,230,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,413,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 158,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,819,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

