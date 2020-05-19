Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Tractor Supply worth $92,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.39. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

