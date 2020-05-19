Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $101.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Fair Isaac worth $101,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,441,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,432,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,633,000 after purchasing an additional 167,957 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after acquiring an additional 135,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $352.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $436.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

