Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $102.31 Million Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $102,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

JBHT stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

