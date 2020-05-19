Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.70 Million Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Cooper Companies worth $105,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $302.17 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.27.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

