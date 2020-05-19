Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $106.83 Million Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Fortinet worth $106,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,220. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $148.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.