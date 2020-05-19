Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $110.77 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of MarketAxess worth $110,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock opened at $492.66 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $517.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.92 and its 200-day moving average is $377.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.71.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.