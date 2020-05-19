Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $112.52 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of iShares MBS ETF worth $112,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,693 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 569,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 152,996 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,454,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.95. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

