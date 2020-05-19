Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $93.29 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $93,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,661,055,000 after purchasing an additional 325,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $902,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,079 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $215,989,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,621 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 97,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,393,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $152.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

