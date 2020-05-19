Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $94.12 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,216,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,209,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of PulteGroup worth $94,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 536,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 87,545 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Cfra lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

