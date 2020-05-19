Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $95.02 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Genuine Parts worth $95,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

