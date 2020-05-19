Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $98.11 Million Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Masco worth $98,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,224,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Masco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,121,000 after buying an additional 624,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masco by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,893,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,827,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after buying an additional 161,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after buying an additional 532,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

