Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Aptiv worth $112,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

