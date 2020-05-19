Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 295.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,145,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 5.90% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $112,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 743,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

