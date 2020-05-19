Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of IDEX worth $93,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in IDEX by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $148.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.91.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

