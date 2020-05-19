Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.55% of Hill-Rom worth $103,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 212,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

NYSE:HRC opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

