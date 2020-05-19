Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,417,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.52% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $99,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 200,705 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 143,870 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,403.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas bought 6,300 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

DOC stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

