Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $111,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,114,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares in the company, valued at $26,828,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.