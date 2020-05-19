Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Duke Realty worth $113,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,906 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,500,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Duke Realty stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

