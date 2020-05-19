Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.46% of Toro worth $101,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

TTC stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.