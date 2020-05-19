Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,123 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of RPM International worth $92,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 250,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPM. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

