Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 114,631 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 114,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Trimble worth $97,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 727,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,338,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.