Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,382,230 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,757,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,382,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.17% of Tapestry worth $113,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 558,461 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its stake in Tapestry by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 17,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 155,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Tapestry by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NYSE TPR opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

