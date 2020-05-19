Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,282 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $107,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 44,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,527 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,583 shares of company stock worth $14,294,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

