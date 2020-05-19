Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 59,854 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of CBRE Group worth $102,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $163,750.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

